Bring Me The Horizon Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Knocked Loose

Home News Roy Lott May 16th, 2022 - 5:45 PM

BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling group Bring Me The Horizon has announced a slew of North American headlining shows. The first arena show will be on September 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and concludes on October 20 in Denver, CO. Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain. The band will also make appearances at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival. Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 AM local time, with Citi Cardmembers able to purchase tickets Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 AM EST until Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 PM local time through Fans can visit their official website to purchase tickets.

The group recently collaborated with Norweigan pop star Sigrid on her song “Bad Life” from her newly released album How To Let Go. They last released their hip-hop/rock-infused song “Fallout” with Mask Wolf. The band has also collaborated with Ed Sheeran on “Bad Habits” and Machine Gun Kelly on “maybe.” They released an instrumental version of “Moon Over The Castle.” The song is featured on the soundtrack to Find Your Lane (Official Music From Gran Turismo 7).

Bring Me The Horizon Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

9/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/25 West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena

9/27 Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/28 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/30 Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

10/1 New Orleans, LA @ Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation

10/3 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

10/7 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/9 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/14 Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

10/15 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

10/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

10/18 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/20 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium