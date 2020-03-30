No Age Releases New Video for Stripped Down Punk Track “Feeler”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 30th, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Los Angeles based noise rock duo No Age just released “Feeler,” a new single, along with visuals to go with the song. The tune is a driving force with a grungy, distorted lead guitar with the bass drum and snare driving the tempo of the tune. The song provides a sense of nostalgia for the listener, and takes him or her back to a time in which the established order seemed like it was ripe to be taken down. The accompanying visuals, a myriad of shots ranging from couples embracing, dolphins swimming, wolves chasing prey, birds dinging, Bambi, are all shot in a homemade style, and further emphasize the callback to youth.

Although No Age has released just four studio albums, they have released a number of EPs, and even cassette tapes of some of their live shows and collaborations with other artists. The band announced their newest album, Goons Be Gone, that is set to release on June 11th of this year. “Feeler” is the second single off of the album, after the release of “Turned To String” which was released along with the announcement of the album.

Goons Be Gone will be the latest album released by the band since they released Snakes Like A Haircut in 2018. The album received favorable praise from critics, as they applauded the duo’s ability to continue to make driving noise rock that is universally enjoyed by fans from all walks of life.

Listen to No Age’s second single from Goons Be Gone, “Feeler,” below:

Photo credit: Anthony Lopes