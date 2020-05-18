No Age Tear Through Excellent New Single in Video for “Head Sport Full Face”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 18th, 2020 - 1:28 PM

Los Angeles based noise rock duo No Age just released a new song and video, “Head Sport Full Face,” the latest single from their upcoming album Goons Be Gone, which is set to be released June 5th. The band also released “Turned To String” and “Feeler” as singles leading up to the release of the album.

The song is an exploration into riffs, as one guitar riffs sets the musical theme for the entire song. The heavy, percussive drums and the distorted guitar mark the principle style of No Age, and drummer/vocalist Dean Allen Spunt’s vocals are a unique mix of mellow and harsh. The footage of the video, which is a series of archival footage shot by Aaron Rose, director of 2008’s Beautiful Losers, matches the nostalgic vibe presented in the song; the live footage captured in the audience of the band’s live performance gives the viewers a chance to reminisce and re-experince the trill of live music, and blends with the epic visuals to create a cohesive project.

Guitarist Randy Randall stated about the video, “A few weeks into the COVID 19 quarantine we got email out of the blue from Aaron. He said he was going through old hard drives and he found a folder labeled ‘No Age’. He opened it and found all this footage from ten years ago. Maybe he was thinking of making a video for us but never did? He sent us a a link to a whole bunch of footage and he had shot on a small hand held digital video camera. I edited it together for the video. After a few round of notes from Dean and Aaron, this is the video.”

No Age’s last live performance before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music world was on December 31st of last year. They performed as the live soundtrack during a screening of skateboard movie Ye Old Destruction at Zebulon in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Anthony Lopes