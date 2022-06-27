Pete Yorn Released New Album Hawaii On Own Label

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 2:21 PM

American singer, songwriter and musician Pete Yorn has released a new album entitled Hawaii on June 17. The new album was released on his own record label. You can purchase/stream the album here.

The lead single “Elizabeth Taylor” was actually released late last year and was accompanied by an entertaining music video which saw him completing the mundane everyday tasks such as working out and going for a drive through L.A. The album itself sees Yorn tap into the nostalgia of his first debut album Musicforthemorningafter which was released back in 2001; there is a reminiscent energy in the tracks “Blood” and “Never Go” that are sure to please long-time fans.

Yorn remained busy throughout the pandemic, releasing his Rooftop EP in May 2021 which served as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album. He also released a covers album aptly titled Pete Yorn Sings The Classics which included contributions from Liz Phair and Foo Fighters’ keyboardist Rami Jaffee. He also released his cover of The Stone Roses’ “Ten Storey Love Song” individually. Prior to that, he announced that he would be playing an all-request holiday livestream show to connect with fans despite covid-19 restrictions. He also performed his second album Day I Forgot in full via livestream. Back in July 2020, he released an emotional song and music video entitled “Jeannine”.

Hawaii Tracklist

1. Elizabeth Taylor

2. Never Go

3. ‘Til The End

4. Blood

5. Ransom

6. Also, Roses

7. Miss Alien

8. Fred & Wilma

9. Further

10. Stay Away

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz