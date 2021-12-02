Pete Yorn Shares Catchy New Song And Video “Elizabeth Taylor”

Home News Jamie Reddy December 2nd, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Pete Yorn released a new song and video titled “Elizabeth Taylor” last week. The song will be part of his upcoming album, Hawaii. A mid-tempo tune that only mentions Taylor’s name once. It is not uncommon to hear songs that mention other Celebrities with no definite explanation and Yorn is not clear of what it means to go “Elizabeth Taylor” on someone, but the song seems to be about getting yourself together and getting back into the world. With a steady beat that has an uplifting vibe, you can’t help but play this song while you do your most mundane tasks of the day, whether it’s waking up early, working out, or heading to work if you have to leave your house now.

The video is Yorn performing a series of outdoor workouts, including jump rope, weights, and an elliptical machine. While he looks like he is completely unhappy with the mundane workout, he gets through every exercise in the workout, gets dressed and drives through LA and is waiting at a crosswalk to an undetermined location, with the video ending “To Be Continued…”. While checking google maps, there was nothing out of the ordinary at the corner of Motor and National in Los Angeles other than restaurants, a tattoo shop nearby and a bus stop. A video series, perhaps, will show the destination? Or is it a strong symbolism of the entire population getting ready for the world to be normal again and we have to get out of our athleisure wear and put on adult clothes and get back to our original pre-pandemic routines and the destination doesn’t matter? That might have hit the nail since Yorn mentions that “Everyone was planting fruit trees’” when the world was on lockdown and suddenly everyone wanted to be a plant parent.

Watch, listen and make your own insight about the song, or just enjoy the vibe.