Pete Yorn Announces December 2020 All-Request Holiday Show Live Stream

Folk legend Pete Yorn has announced he’ll be performing a holiday live stream show on Saturday, December 19 at 3 pm PST/ 6 pm EST through Veeps. The show will mark the singer/songwriter’s final performance of 2020 and the second part of his all-request live show performances.

Earlier this year, Yorn performed an all-requests live set performance of songs “1-15.” The upcoming performance, dubbed “The Pete Yorn Holiday Show” is a continuation of that set and will offer fans another chance to submit requests. The performance will also be capped at 15 songs again, as Yorn performs songs “16-30,” marking a total of 30 requested songs over the two live performances in total.

Tickets to the show are currently available online through veeps.com and can be purchased for the show along with pre- and post-performance Zoom Q&A sessions with the musician. Separate tickets for each event are also available for purchase. Tickets to the live performance are $15 and admission to both the pre- and post-show Zoom Q&As are both $6o. The pre-show Q&A session begins 35 minutes before the scheduled performance at 2:25 pm PST / 5:25 pm EST. The post-show Zoom session is scheduled to begin at 4:45 pm PST / 7:45 pm EST. Fans should note that tickets to the post-show Q&A Zoom session include admission to the live performance. Fans attending the pre-show Zoom Q&A are also encouraged to send questions to pyveeps@gmail.com.

Yorn has done a number of live performances throughout the year, including a live streamed set of him performing his second album Day I Forgot (2005) in its entirety back in September. In July, the artist also unveiled a music video for his recent single “Jeannine,” which was produced by Jackson Phillips. Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Yorn was busy touring his 2019 album, Caretakers. Led by single “Calm Down,” the LP marked the singer’s seventh solo release and first in over three years.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz