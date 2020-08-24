Pete Yorn To Play Day I Forgot In Full on Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 24th, 2020 - 6:39 PM

Pete Yorn’s back to perform his second album, Day I Forgot, in full via a livestream concert on August 30 at 3 p.m. PST. He played his debut Musicforthemorningafter last month to kick off the album concert series. There will also be opportunities for two Zoom Q&A sessions the day of the show.

The show will be a solo performance from Yorn’s home. The intimate setting along with this being the first time he’s ever performed Day I Forgot in full should make for a unique experience. Merch sold exclusively for the event will also be available during the concert. An unspecified portion of the proceeds will be going to COVID-19 relief.

Like with the first album performance, Yorn will be using Veeps to ticket the show. Tickets for the concert and the Q&As are available at peteyorn.veeps.com, as well as for purchasing the archived Musicforthemorningafter livestream. Tickets will cost $15 for watching the livestream or $60 with participation in one of the Q&A sessions included.

Yorn’s last album came out about a year ago, called Caretakers, via his own Shelly Music label. A single from it, “I Wanna Be the One,” came out this January with a music video in May. More recently, he released the singles “The World” and “Jeannine.” His recent sound is more low-key than the material on Day I Forgot, choosing to play up on nostalgic themes with dreamy vocal melodies, but he still plays in the general indie folk rock style. He’s put out eight studio albums since Musicforthemorningafter came out in 2001. Day I Forgot was in 2003.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz