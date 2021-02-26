Pete Yorn Covers The Stone Roses Classic “Ten Storey Love Song”

Home News Anna Scott February 26th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

Pete Yorn has released his outstanding cover of The Stone Roses’ “Ten Storey Love Song” on all streaming platforms. The cover was previously only available on Bandcamp with his recent album, Pete Yorn Sings The Classic from January 15.

“Ten Storey Love Song” comes off the 1995 album Second Coming from the Manchester rock band The Stone Roses. Yorn delivers an impressive cover of the song, putting his spin on the classic 1990s rock sound.

Listen to Yorn’s rendition of “Ten Storey Love Song” here:

On this cover, Yorn shared, “That one I just had so much fun with. I said, ‘I’m just going to do my super-Stone Roses thing and just jam and play, let it rip.’” Pete Yorn Sings The Classics featured many smash hits from a range of artists, inclusing Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” Simon and Garfunkel’s “I Am A Rock,” Velvet Underground’s “New Age” and many others. Yorn’s selections fit the indie singer-songwriter’s voice and sound perfectly, adding his special touches into tracks like “Moon River” from the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

During the pandemic, the singer has played many livestream performances, including an all-request holiday livestream show in December, along with a livestream album concert series with Musicforthemorningafter in July and Day I Forgot in August. All events were solo performances via Veeps from Yorn’s own home. In July, he also shared a new, emotional single, “Jeannine.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz