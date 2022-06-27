Health Announces DLC Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 7:02 PM

Los Angeles-based noise rock and industrial band Health have announced their DLC summer and fall 2022 North American tour dates. The band will bring along musicians Kontravoid and Physical Wash for a handful of performances.

The tour will kick off later this month on June 29 in Portland, Oregon at the Hawthorne Theater. The band will visit Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, Canada and Phoenix, Arizona along the way. It will end in Tuscon, Arizona at the 191 Toole on August 25.

From there, the band will join French synthwave musician Perturbator for their co-headlining tour dates featuring Street Sects. The ‘Heaven and Hell’ tour starts with a show in Dallas, Texas at the Granada Theater on August 27. The group will visit Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Colorado. The closing date will be on September 18 in San Francisco, California at August Hall.

HEALTH DLC Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

6/29 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater +

6/30 – Seattle, WA @ Mechanismus Festival Stronghold

7/1 – Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret

8/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

8/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

+ Physical Wash

* Kontravoid

Health has been increasingly active throughout the past few years. Back in May 2021, the band teamed up with Nine Inch Nails to release their collaborative single “Isn’t Everyone.” In October, Poppy joined the group on their single “Dead Flowers.” In November, they performed at the Substance music festival alongside Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle. This February, the band announced their new album DISCO4 :: Part II and shared their joint single “Cold Blood” featuring Lamb of God.

