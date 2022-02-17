HEALTH Announce New Album Disco 4 :: Part II; Share New Song “Cold Blood” Featuring Lamb Of God

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 11:09 AM

HEALTH joined forces with Lamb of God to release the heavy rock ballad “Cold Blood” on Thursday. The group’s upcoming album, DISCO4 :: PART II, will be released April 8 through Loma Vista Recordings and will include features from Nine Inch Nails and Poppy, alongside Lamb of God’s feature on “Cold Blood.”

The 12-song album will also consist of collaborations with The Body, Backxwash, The Neighbourhood, Perturbator, among others. In “Cold Blood,” HEALTH and Lamb of God engaged listeners through playing to to their strengths – drawing together a mixture of sludgy and atmospheric (almost other-worldly) beats.

HEALTH will be touring soon in support of their forthcoming album. The group will kick off tour on April 6 in Los Angeles, California, and end it in Clisson, France on June 24. The full track list can be viewed below, alongside the group’s newly-released song.

Image Credit: Raymond Flotat

01. HEALTH x Poppy – “DEAD FLOWERS”

02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails – “ISN’T EVERYONE”

03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay – “MURDER DEATH KILL”

04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl – “IDENTITY”

05. HEALTH x Lamb of God – “COLD BLOOD”

06. HEALTH x The Body – “AD 1000”

07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 – “PAGAN-ICONZ”

08. HEALTH x Street Sects – “THE JOY OF SECT”

09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY – “STILL BREATHING”

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood – “NO ESCAPE”

11. HEALTH x Perturbator – “EXCESS”

12. HEALTH – “THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.”