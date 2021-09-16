Substance Shares New 2021 Lineup Featuring Chelsea Wolfe, Health And Emma Ruth Rundle

Home News Roy Lott September 16th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

LA’s Substance Music Festival has revealed its much-anticipated lineup for 2021. Chelsea Wolfe, Health and Salem are set to headline the three-day festival alongside acts such as Emma Ruth Rundle, Twin Tribes, Ceremony, Plague Vendor, N8NOFACE, Debby Friday and many more. It is set to take place November 26-27, 2021 at The Belasco Theater. Dubbed as “a testament to the enduring sounds of post-punk, industrial, new wave, synth-pop, and experimental,” passes are on sale now via the festival’s website as well as single-day tickets. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required for festival-goers to attend. Check out the full lineup below.

Wolfe last contributed to the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack that was released in June with her haunting song “Diana” as well as fellow headliner HEALTH with their song “ANTI-LIFE,” featuring Chino Moreno and Tyler Bates. The band also collaborated with Nine Inch Nails on the song “Isn’t Everyone.”

Emma Ruth Rundle recently released her latest song “Return” and announced that her new album Engine Of Hell, will be released on November 5 via Sargent House. “Here are some very personal songs; here are my memories; here is me teetering on the very edge of sanity dipping my toe into the outer reaches of space and I’m taking you with me and it’s very f****d up and imperfect,” Rundle said about the album.

Wolfe and Rundle also collaborated earlier this year with their single “Anhedonia” along with its accompanying music video.

