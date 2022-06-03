Tame Impala Covers The Strokes “Last Nite” During Primavera Sound

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 3rd, 2022 - 10:18 PM

Tame Impala fans enjoyed a bittersweet cover of The Stroke’s “Last Nite”, at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona on Thursday night, according to Pitchfork. The drum of excitement leading up to the music festival came to a sudden halt after The Strokes, Grammy Award-winning rock band and one of the biggest acts of the indie rock revival that kicked off the early years of the 20th century, announced that it had to skip the event following a series of positive COVID-19 tests. Planned appearances at Boston Calling and a political rally in Chicago fell victim as well, with only one–the latter–being rescheduled (for June 17, specifically).

Arguably one of the biggest names to come out of the psychedelic music scene in the last decade and a half, Tame Impala did not fall short in its tribute, delivering a faithful performance that captured both the signature indie notes that immortalized the original and the touch of psychedelic ooze of Tame Impala’s roots. The surprise was well received by the crowd of fans, which not only cheered but sang along, nearly drowning out the voice of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

“Last Nite” is a track from The Strokes’ 2001 debut album, Is This It, which has been credited as a major influence in the start of the 21st century’s garage rock revival. In the past, The Strokes have performed the song with a number of different artists, which resulted in a variety of different sounds and interpretations. You can check out Tame Impala’s cover below.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer