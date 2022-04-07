The Strokes Played “Under Cover of Darkness” For The First Time Since 2016

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 6:28 PM

The Strokes performed at a previously-postponed concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Wednesday, where they performed “Under Cover of Darkness” for the first time since 2016. The performance was initially meant to take place in 2019, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group also played songs like “Bad Decisions,” “Juicebox,” “Eternal Summer,” “New York City Cops,” “Hard to Explain,” “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus,” What Ever Happened?,” “Reptilia,” “Under Control,” “The Adults Are Talking,” “Heart In A Cage,” “Electricityscape,” “Razorblade,” “Selfless,” “Trying Your Luck” and “You Only Live Once” before closing out the show with “Under Cover of Darkness.”

The track was released in 2011 as part of the group’s fourth studio album, Angles. The fan footage shows the group performing the song for the first time in six years to a massive audience of fans screaming the lyrics and matching Julian Casablancas’ every word.

The Strokes were previously announced to be performing at 2022’s Boston Calling festival, which will also feature Foo Fighters, Metallica, Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Weezer, Black Pumas, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals, Peach Tree Rascals, Orville Peck, The Backseat Lovers and more.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister