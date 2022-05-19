mxdwn Music

Diana Ross Teams Up with Tame Impala for Hippy New Song “Turn Up the Sunshine” for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

May 19th, 2022 - 10:31 PM

Diana Ross and Tame Impala join forces as an unlikely duo for the release of their new song “Turn Up the Sunshine” featured in the new movie Minions: Rise of Gru. The full song dropped on May 19 and the track blends both artists’ talents beautifully while keeping a kid-friendly tone.

“Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre,” Minions: Rise of Gru Producer Jack Antonoff said. Ross recently had her return to music with a recent album release in 2021 after 25 years in the industry.

“I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day,” Ross noted regarding this album. “For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music, we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make.”

The full 70s reminiscent track can be listened to below.

 

