The Strokes Cancel Performance At Primavera Sound Barcelona Due To Covid Case In Band

Mohammad Halim June 3rd, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Just when people thought the pandemic was over, there has been a surge in cases-even with celebrities. Bishop Briggs had to cancel her show at Coachella and Sofi Tukker postponed their shows at Detroit, M0ntreal and Toronto. Now, the rock music group The Strokes, is canceling their show at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain due to a positive covid case in the group.

Because of this, the band already cancelled their shows at Boston Calling- which was scheduled for May 28, and the Chicago Club Show May 30, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band announced their cancellations for their previous announcement via an Instagram post. They then announced Primavera Sound cancel, but also hope, “The band is committed to returning full force in Stockholm and playing next weekend in Barcelona. We deeply apologize.”

Primavera Sound took it to twitter to announce the band’s cancelation, “We wanted The Strokes to be at Primavera Sound Barcelona – Sant Adria this weekend, but you can’t always get what you want. Since we heard about the cancellation of the band’s concert in Boston on the 28th May, we have been in contact with the band to see how we at the festival could help to make their concert happen. In fact, the band is already in Barcelona, with the exception of one of its members, who can’t travel due to health reasons.”

We regret to inform you that The Strokes are canceling their performance on Friday 3rd June at Primavera Sound Barcelona – Sant Adrià 2022 pic.twitter.com/Q7WEUkaSW3 — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 2, 2022

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister