Angel Olsen Unveils Cinematic New Song And Video “Big Time”

Home News Roy Lott April 27th, 2022 - 11:01 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Angel Olsen unveils the title track and its music video from her new album, Big Time, out June 3rd on Jagjaguwar. In “Big Time”Olsen sings her lyrics in an ethereal way bolstered by winding pedal steel and her magnetic voice. The song’s cinematic video was directed once again by Kimberly Stuckwisch with choreography by Monika Felice Smith.

“For ‘Big Time,’ we set out to celebrate how humans identify and to subvert the old-fashioned gender binary and societal/internalized gender roles of the past through choreography, color, and wardrobe,” said Stuckwisch.“‘Big Time’ is what happens when we do not express our true identity but find freedom when we step out of the shadows into our most authentic selves.”

She was recently announced to play the Nelsonville alongside Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo and Angel Olsen, alongside Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Mdou Moctar, La Luz, Adia Victoria and many more. The two-day festival will commence labor day weekend in Nelsonville. Passes are on sale now. She is also gearing up for her tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela