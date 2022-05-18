Angel Olsen Releases Mournful Piano Ballad “Through the Fire” Lyric Video

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Following the announcement of Angel Olsen’s upcoming album Big Time, Stereogum reports the singer is set to release the third song off the record entitles “Through the Fires.” This follows Olsen’s release of other tracks such as “All the Good Times” and “Big Time.”

“‘Through The Fires’ is the centerpiece of this record,” Olsen noted. “It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered.”

The single was released alongside a music video that can be found below. “Through The Fires” is a soft melancholic song regarding Olsen’s journey “through the fires” to “let go of the pain that obstructs you from higher,” the lyrics read. The full album, Big Time, is set to be released on June 3.

The video is shown as if the viewer is seeing the footage through an old film reel. It allows the viewer to focus on the images Olsen chooses to show herself throughout nature recounting her journey and eventually leaving.

