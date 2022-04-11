Nelsonville Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo And More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 7:32 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Ohio’s annual Nelsonville Music Festival, which will take place in September, has unveiled its official lineup. This will mark the festival’s return to in-person performances following 2020 and 2021’s virtual acts.

This year’s lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo and Angel Olsen, alongside Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Mdou Moctar, La Luz, Adia Victoria, The Ophelias, S.G. Goodman, Nubya Garcia, the Lowest Pair, among others. The festival will take place from September 2 through September 4 at Snow Fork Event Center in Nelsonville.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela