Bob Dylan Summer 2022 West Coast Tour Dates

Folk legend Bob Dylan announced several west coast tour dates today. The tour will kick off in the end on May 28 in Spokane, Washington and will conclude on June 18 in San Diego, California. The tour will be rather short but he will perform in Los Angeles for three days during this tour run, according to BrooklynVegan.

Dylan announced some east coast and mid west dates of his “Never Ending Tour” earlier this year, he plans to tour until 2024. At the same time, it was revealed Dylan sold his recording catalog to Sony for a whopping $200 Million. He also sold publishing rights to Universal Music for an estimate of $300 Million. So, a pretty successful year for the singer/songwriter and acclaimed poet.

Bob Dylan – 2022 Tour Dates

May 28 – Spokane, Washington @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 29 – Kennewick, Washington @ Toyota Center

May 31 – Portland, Oregon @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 1 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 2 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 5 – Eugene, Oregon @ Hult Performing Arts Center

June 7 – Redding, California @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 9 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 10 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 11 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 14 – Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 15 – Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 18 – San Diego, California @ San Diego Civic Theatre