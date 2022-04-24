Purity Ring Announce New EP Graves For June 2022 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 24th, 2022 - 7:20 PM

Canadian electronic pop band Purity Ring has officially announced their new EP titled, Graves. The EP is set to release on June 3, and it is the first official release via the band’s own label The Fellowship. In addition to their announcement of their new EP, the band dropped the EP’s title track, “graves”. Their title track follows their single “soshy”, which was released in August of last year. The song premiered at a one-at-a-time listening party that took place earlier this week. Fans were placed in a virtual waiting room before they had their chance to listen to the full song. Today, those fans won’t be the only ones that have heard the song because it is now available for everyone to hear and enjoy.

The visual is mainly of human body cells and, despite the upbeat electropop sound, the lyrics are dark. Megan James sings, “We’re running from our graves/ cover me/ from the top down/ pleading with the weeds/ slow lowly as your head bows.” Regarding the song, singer and songwriter James says, “This song has been haunting us for 8 straight years so we’re very glad to let it be heard. We hope it brings you as much joy as it has now brought us. Thank you for listening and please enjoy the beautiful music about human cells.”

Purity Ring is also gearing up for their live performances this year. The band is set to perform at the Lightning in A Bottle Music Festival that will take place May 25-30 in Buena Vista Lake, California. Their performance at the festival will kick off their spring tour through North America, which will finish off July 24 in Oakland, CA.