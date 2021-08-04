Purity Ring Unveils Hypnotic New Single “Soshy”

Home News Caroline Fisher August 4th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

The Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring, made up of producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James, has shared a new single titled “Soshy” alongside an accompanying music video. “Soshy” is the band’s first release through their own label, The Fellowship, and their first new music since their 2020 album, Womb.

The band’s Megan James describes the new track and video as, “A wraith to descend the summer stairs with.” She goes on to say, “Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935.” James also created the single artwork for “Soshy.”

Watch the video for “Soshy” here:

A bewitching and exotic instrumental grounds the track, as James’ silky vocals provide lyrics like “I just came to say goodnight / I can see what this looks like,” and “In the dim of the lamplight / You were cast on my insight.”

The catchy, repetitious refrain contorts intermittently, paralleling the glitchiness of the music video. Retro, distorted black and white visuals pair with the new song, setting a haunted and mysterious tone.

In March, the duo shared an experimental new music video for the Womb track “Sinew.” Alongside the video, they also shared news of their upcoming fall 2021 tour, which is set to begin this September in Boulder, CO.

Purity Ring will tour through the U.S. until December, making stops in cities such as Seattle, Chicago, Austin, LA, NYC and more before heading to Europe in January. Their “Tour de Womb” will retroactively back the 2020 LP, with support from singer-songwriter Dawn Richard.

Ahead of the release of Womb, Purity Ring put forth the album’s first track, “Stardew,” which they describe as “a glittering, transcendent invitation to ‘just be where you are’ – to experience the kind of powerful peace that can only be found by truly coming home.” Shortly after releasing the album, the band shared the song’s psychedelic accompanying music video.

Womb works to “[chronicle] a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.”

The duo was set to perform at Detroit’s Mo Pop music festival in the summer of 2020 alongside acts like The 1975, Khalid, Phoebe Bridgers, Dogleg and more. The fest was, however, ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.