Purity Ring Postpone Fall 2021 Tour Dates To Spring 2022 Due To COVID-19 Concerns, Dawn Richard To Support The Tour

Purity Ring recently made an announcement regarding their fall 2021 tour dates. The band took to their Twitter page to announce that their upcoming shows have been pushed back until 2022.

“Hey everyone, out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, wen usb postpone these tour dates once again. Simply put, the pandemic is not yet over. We’ve rescheduled our Fall tour dates for Spring 2022. Your tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and if the venue or location has changed they will be refunded. We’re not responsible for ticket sales so you must go to the place you bought them from to handle any changes. Unfortunately all dates for the EU/UK shows have been cancelled for the time being,” wrote the band on Twitter.

fall tour dates postponed to spring 2022.

all these dates are still with @DawnRichard

The tour was initially announced back in early June and while it wasn’t officially announced that it was a co-headlining tour, both Purity Ring and Richard were naming the tour differently. Purity Ring referred to it as Tour de Womb while Richard referred to it as the Electro Revival Tour.

Purity Ring had actually scheduled this tour to take place in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tour was postponed to Fall 2021 and has now again had to be pushed back because of COVID-19.

The Fall tour was originally set to kick off in Boulder, Colorado on September 15 and make its final stop in Los Angeles, California on December 11. With the recent postponement to the tour, it will now start in Eugene, Oregon on June 1 and will last through July 24 where they will end in Oakland, California.

Throughout the Spring 2022 tour, Purity Ring and Richard will be making stops in a number of cities such as Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Lawrence, Toronto, Brooklyn, Nashville, Orlando, Tulsa, San Diego and much more. Tour de Womb has been scheduled in support of their 2020 album WOMB.

Tour de Womb 2022 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

06/02 – Portland, OR – Roseland

06/03 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

06/04 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

06/05 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theater

06/07 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theater

06/08 – Edmonton, ON – Union Hall

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

06/11 – Denver, CO – Mission

06/12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

06/13 – Lawrence, KS – Granada

06/14 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

06/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/18 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

06/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

06/20 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

06/21 – Montreal, QC – TBA

06/22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

06/24 – New Haven, CT – College St Music Hall

06/25 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

06/29 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

06/30 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

07/01 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

07/02 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte

07/03 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

07/05 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall

07/06 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

07/08 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

07/09 – Miami, FL – Revolution

07/10 – Tampa, FL – Ritz

07/12 – Birmingham, AL – Iron CIty

07/12 – New Orleans, LA – Joy

07/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

07/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

07/16 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

07/17 – Tulsa, OK – Cains

07/19 – Tuscon, AZ – Rialto

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

07/21 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

07/22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

07/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater