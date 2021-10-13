Purity Ring Postpone Fall 2021 Tour Dates To Spring 2022 Due To COVID-19 Concerns, Dawn Richard To Support The Tour

Purity Ring recently made an announcement regarding their fall 2021 tour dates. The band took to their Twitter page to announce that their upcoming shows have been pushed back until 2022.
“Hey everyone, out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, wen usb postpone these tour dates once again. Simply put, the pandemic is not yet over. We’ve rescheduled our Fall tour dates for Spring 2022. Your tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and if the venue or location has changed they will be refunded. We’re not responsible for ticket sales so you must go to the place you bought them from to handle any changes. Unfortunately all dates for the EU/UK shows have been cancelled for the time being,” wrote the band on Twitter.
The tour was initially announced back in early June and while it wasn’t officially announced that it was a co-headlining tour, both Purity Ring and Richard were naming the tour differently. Purity Ring referred to it as Tour de Womb while Richard referred to it as the Electro Revival Tour.
Purity Ring had actually scheduled this tour to take place in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tour was postponed to Fall 2021 and has now again had to be pushed back because of COVID-19.
The Fall tour was originally set to kick off in Boulder, Colorado on September 15 and make its final stop in Los Angeles, California on December 11. With the recent postponement to the tour, it will now start in Eugene, Oregon on June 1 and will last through July 24 where they will end in Oakland, California.
Throughout the Spring 2022 tour, Purity Ring and Richard will be making stops in a number of cities such as Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Lawrence, Toronto, Brooklyn, Nashville, Orlando, Tulsa, San Diego and much more. Tour de Womb has been scheduled in support of their 2020 album WOMB.
Tour de Womb 2022 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater
06/02 – Portland, OR – Roseland
06/03 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater
06/04 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater
06/05 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theater
06/07 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theater
06/08 – Edmonton, ON – Union Hall
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot
06/11 – Denver, CO – Mission
06/12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
06/13 – Lawrence, KS – Granada
06/14 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
06/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/18 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
06/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
06/20 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix
06/21 – Montreal, QC – TBA
06/22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
06/24 – New Haven, CT – College St Music Hall
06/25 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
06/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
06/29 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club
06/30 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club
07/01 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
07/02 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte
07/03 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
07/05 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall
07/06 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
07/08 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
07/09 – Miami, FL – Revolution
07/10 – Tampa, FL – Ritz
07/12 – Birmingham, AL – Iron CIty
07/12 – New Orleans, LA – Joy
07/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
07/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
07/16 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
07/17 – Tulsa, OK – Cains
07/19 – Tuscon, AZ – Rialto
07/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
07/21 – San Diego, CA – Observatory
07/22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
07/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater