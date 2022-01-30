Governors Ball Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, J.Cole, Halsey And Many More

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 30th, 2022 - 9:39 PM

Now that we’re in the new year, after much anticipation, the Governors Ball music festival has shared the 2022 lineup! Similar to the festival in 2021, this year’s edition will be held in the Citi Field parking in Lot in Queens (instead of Randall’s Island Park). There’s one other announcement: the festival will be held on June 10- June 12 as opposed to being held in late September like the 2021 edition.

BrooklynVegan reports that the lineup will be filled with amazing, fan-favorite artists. Rapper Kid Cudi will headline on June 10, singer Halsey headlines the festival on June 11 and J. Cole will headline on June 12. The festival’s Friday lineup will include artists like Migos, Nigerian-British rapper Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger, and many more. On Saturday, Flume, Roddy Rich, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (also known as the former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal), Benee and Dead. The last day will feature artists including, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gets, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse and Duckwrth. The festival’s full lineup can be viewed below.

As of yet, the Governor’s Ball music festival has not announced its COVID-19 policies for this year’s edition. In 2021, the festival corresponded with Dr. Fauci’s reopening predictions and moved the festival to September. It also required negative COVID tests or the vaccine for attendees and stated, “Safety is always our number one priority.”

3-day and single weekend general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now and can be accessed here!

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford