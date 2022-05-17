The Music Midtown Festival 2022 Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jack White

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 8:51 PM

The Music Midtown Festival is set to take place in Piedmont Park, Atlanta September 17-18 with recently reunited My Chemical Romance. The festival also features Future, Fall Out Boy and Jack White. According to Billboard, “Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Phoenix, A Day to Remember, Turnstile, Louis the Child, 2 Chainz, Conan Gray, Quinn XCII and 100 Gecs” are set to perform.

My Chemical Romance recently released a new six-minute song “The Foundations of Decay”, their first since 2014. The group is also set to perform at Riot Fest alongside Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, Bauhaus and More. Phoebe Bridgers released a cover of MCR’s “Welcome to The Black Parade”.

Fall Out Boy, the infamous rock band, is set to perform at the Hangout Music Festival with Zedd, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers and more. This comes following the group’s decision to pull out of NYC and Boston “Hella Mega Tour Dates” due to one of the member’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Jack White, an American singer best known for his work as a guitarist in the White Stripes. The White Stripes released their extremely popular 2003 song “Seven Nation Army”. Jack White recently performed the “Star Spangled Banner” at a Detroit Tigers game.

General admission tickets go on sale on May 20 at 10:00 am EST here. Billboard notes “VIP tickets include a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge Access, preferred stage viewing areas, complementary beer and wine and air-conditioned restrooms; Super VIP also includes an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, a full premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat