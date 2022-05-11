Riot Fest Announces 2022 Lineup including My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, Bauhaus and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 10:46 AM

Riot Fest announced its lineup for its 2022 festival with tickets going on sale on May 11 at 10:00 am CDT. The event is set to take place in Douglass Park from September 16 through the 18 with genres ranging from punk, hip hop, goth, indie rock, and more.

With the 17th annual festival coming close, the lineup is set to feature My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, and even more. Yellowcard is also set to rejoin for a reunion performance at this year’s event. The festival reports over 85 bands are going to play over the course of these three days and five avenues.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” comments Festival Founder Mike Petryshyn. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

Riot Fest was founded in 2005 and has since been named the number one music festival by USA Today in 2016 and voted Best Music Festival for the Chicago Reader. The 2021 event featured Morrissey, The Smashing Pumpkins, NOFX, Run the Jewels, Machine Gun Kelley and more.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.