Jack White Performs “Star Spangled Banner” At Detroit Tigers Game

Rock singer-songwriter Jack White has offered his own interpretation of America’s national anthem, the “Star Spangled Banner.” Loudwire reports that the musician’s performance was delivered at the Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers, at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Rather than singing, Jack White has offered an interpretation of the famous anthem played through his guitar, in a similar vein to previous rock musicians who have performed the piece, such as Jimi Hendrix, Steve Vai and Tool’s Adam Jones. Notably, his performance of “Star Spangled Banner” offers a very bluesy style, derived in large part from his application of a slide onto his guitar. Toward the climax of the song, White’s band begins to join in, creating a more massive sound with the added guitar, drums and bass alongside White’s own playing.

Watch Jack White perform the “Star Spangled Banner” via YouTube below.

In an interview, Jack White explains that this April 8 performance was his first time performing “Star Spangled Banner,” a fact which he said made him a bit nervous after he fully considered it. White, himself a Detroit native, stated that he was a longtime fan of the Detroit Tigers, and mentioned that he will always call the Comerica stadium by its previous name, the Tiger Stadium. The musician ends by confirming that he will continue to be here if the Tigers make the playoffs. See the interview with Jack White below.

Jack White has recently offered a cover of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” at a Beck concert. The musician’s performance of “Star Spangled Banner” coincides with the release of his album Fear of the Dawn, with both taking place on April 8.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat