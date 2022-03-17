Phoebe Bridgers Covers My Chemical Romance’s Classic Song “Welcome to The Black Parade”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 10:55 PM

At Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records’ “Corporate Retreat” showcase Wednesday night, she performed a cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade. While Bridgers served as host for the night, it included performances from artists MUNA, Claud, Sloppy Jane and Charlie Hickey.

Joined by friends, including Sloppy Jane’s Haley Dahl, Bridgers performed a cover of the infamous My Chemical Romance song, with the help of singing from the crowd. Bridgers and MUNA also performed the latter’s “Silk Chiffon” on stage together.

Bridgers’ fan-recorded cover was hardly audible over the singing of fans from the crowd, who clearly knew the iconic lyrics just as well as the singers on stage.

Bridgers just recently announced her 2022 tour dates in support of Punisher, which will begin April 13, and conclude August 28.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz