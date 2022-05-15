Primitive Man Cover The Smashing Pumpkins’ Hit “Quiet”

Home News Roy Lott May 15th, 2022 - 10:48 PM

Primitive Man has released their version of the Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream classic “Quiet.” Compared to the original classic punk-rock the Smashing Pumpkins provide, Primitive Man adds their metal flare to it, extending the song to eight minutes. Had it not been known that it was a Smashing Pumpkins song, one would not have known as Primitive Man completely restructured it masterfully. Check it out below.

The cover is featured on the band’s latest EP Insurmountable, which also includes the previously released11-minute single “Cage Intimacy.” The EP follows the band’s full-length album Immersion, which was released in 2020.

The Smashing Pumpkins recently announced a massive arena tour this fall co-headlining with Janes Addiction. It is set to kick off on October 2 in Dallas, Texas and conclude on November 19 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. In a recent interview with James Corden, Billy Corgan teased their much anticipated new album. Corgan described Billy Corgan described it as “a 33-song triple-album concept. Jeff Schroeder of the band stated that it is completed. It is set to be the third part of a trilogy that has spanned many years. It follows their 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God. A release date for the new album has not been announced.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat