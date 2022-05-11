The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 6:05 PM

Smashing Pumpkins has announced their Fall 2022 tour dates on May 11 on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. that is set to feature special guest Jane’s Addiction. The Spirit on Fire Tour will begin on October 2 in Dallas, Texas, and continue through November 19 finishing in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets go on pre-sale on May 12 with the regular sales beginning May 13. More information on pricing and direct sale access can be found here . Following this announcement, the band is confirmed to perform and discuss the tour on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 12.

This Grammy Award-winning group is set to travel across the United States throughout their tour, with stops in Canada too. Smashing Pumpkins will also feature two openers in Poppy and Meg Myers with select dates.

“The Spirit of Fire Tour features a run of arena dates in October and November with Jane’s Addiction and Poppy,” reports Pitchfork . “Meg Myers will open in Pittsburgh and Cleveland.”

Smashing Pumpkins also confirmed they are set to release new music in 2022 with more information that can be found here. Their latest album earned the title of “big” and “epic” according to guitarist Jeff Schroeder according to this interview by Audio Ink Radio.

The band is set to continue this trend with their upcoming fall tour featuring their latest album CYR, among other greatest hits from the band originating in 1988.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried