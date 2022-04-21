Jeff Schroeder Says New Smashing Pumpkins Album Has Been Completed

Home News Roy Lott April 21st, 2022 - 8:52 AM

Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins has given fans an update on the band’s new LP. The guitarist recently spoke on the Audio Ink Radio podcast revealing that they’ve finished their much anticipated new record.

“We finished that big, epic album we were working on,” Schroeder told host Anne Erickson. Though he added that there’s “nothing I can give details on quite yet.” He also noted that the album is the third in a years-spanning trilogy, following Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 masterpiece Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God.

They are also gearing up to hit the road in North America, which is their first tour since the pandemic. Schroeder also spoke about being back on the road for the first time in a while.

“This is our first extended tour in such a long time,” the guitarist said. “I’ve been working on the set at home, and there are going to be a lot of good surprises for the fans out there for that. I think the approach to this tour is… We’re going to be rocking hard.” He then mentioned some surprises are to come along the way. “I can’t say too much, but we’re going to have some pretty exciting announcements at some point during the tour as well pertaining to the rest of the year, so it’s a really exciting time for us. I’m just excited to be doing what I do, which is play guitar and perform.”

Tickets for their upcoming tour are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried