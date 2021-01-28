Billy Corgan States In Interview That The Smashing Pumpkins Machina II Is Finished And Will Include Around 80 Tracks

Home News Roy Lott January 28th, 2021 - 4:25 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins lead man Billy Corgan has revealed that the band’s album Machina II remastering is near complete. In an interview with Radio.com, Corgan also revealed that the remastered version will include a whopping 80 tracks. “The album reconstituted comes in at about 50-plus tracks” with the entire project clocking in at “somewhere in the 80-track range.” A release date will be announced at a later date.

In the same interview, Corgan later mentions that the new version reflects the band’s original concept. “Machina II was written to be kind of like a musical, but because it was never finished, it was like shooting a movie that wasn’t fully edited,” Corgan stated. Check out the full interview below.

Machina II is the band’s fifth LP and was first released as in early 2000 via Virgin Records. According to Spin magazine, the album was later released that year digitally and only 25 physical copies were produced as the record label pushed for a digital release.

The group recently released their 11th full-length record Cyr, which included 20 tracks. Corgan also went on the Howard Stern Show to promote the album as well as perform a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic “Wish You Were Here.” The LP features singles “Cyr,” “Colour of Love,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,” “Wrath,” “Anno Satana,” “Birch Grove,” “Witch,” “Ramona,” “Dulcet in E” and “Purple Blood.” Some songs from the album were used in several videos for the animated series In Ashes.