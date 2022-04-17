Primitive Man Announces New EP Insurmountable For May 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Cage Intimacy”

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 17th, 2022 - 8:30 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

The doom metal band Primitive Man has announced their new EP Insurmountable. The EP will consist of 4 songs, which include a Smashing Pumpkins cover. The EP will be released on May 13 via Closed Casket Activities.

To introduce their new EP, the band shared their new single, “Cage Intimacy”, along with the video. The 11-minute track was shot by Neil Barrett. The video starts with an absolutely brutal high volumed and heavily distorted sound of the electric guitar. The song begins slowly and heavily, then it picks up the pace before it goes back to the slow pace again. The video shows black and white figures, faces, hands and a bunch of other images that flash during the video. Take a look at the video below here.

Primitive Man’s discography consists of agonizing personal and universal hell, which is spread across three albums, two EPs and a raft of splits that have been released over more than 10 years. In 2020, fans and listeners saw the release of the group’s most recent full-length album Immersion. It was a terrifying and confrontational album that demonstrated resentment and the unbearable during uncertain times. This isn’t new for Primitive Man, however. The band has raged against religious dogma, elitism, capitalism and the creature within that is desperate to burst out. Other projects from the band members show how they are anxious to express their outrage at the state of things.

The Insurmountable EP is available to pre-order on the Closed Casket Activities website.

INSURMOUNTABLE EP TRACK LISTING:

01. “This Life”

02. “Boiled”

03. “Cage Intimacy”

04. “Quiet” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

