Mitski Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Breakout indie singer Mitski has announced her upcoming summer tour in support of Laurel Hell. The singer most recently shared a new single titled “This Is A Life” alongside David Byrne for a new A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The summer tour will begin April 21 in Bristol, and conclude September 16 in Los Angeles. On select dates, Mitski will be supporting Harry Styles on his tour around the United Kingdom, while she will receive support from Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station and Hurray For The Riff Raff on remaining tour dates.

She will travel through Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, London, Brussels, Tourcoing, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Stockholm, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Providence, Montreal, Seattle and other cities along the way. The tour consists of rescheduled shows from the singer’s spring tour, as well as her supporting shows with Styles.

Laurel Hell was released earlier this year, and received critical acclaim around the world. Mitski was also included on the lineup for the Day In Day Out Festival in August alongside The National, Mac DeMarco, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, MUNA, Jamila Woods, Cherry Glazerr, Hurry For The Riff Raff, Sampa The Great, La Luz, Shabazz Palaces, Hollis and julie.

Mitski Tour Dates:

4/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

4/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory

4/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

4/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

4/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

4/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

4/30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

5/2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

5/3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

5/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso –

5/6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

5/7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

5/9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

5/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

5/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

5/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

5/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

5/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

5/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

5/18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

5/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

5/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Centre

5/11 – Glasgow, SC @ Ibrox Stadium *

5/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

5/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

5/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

5/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

5/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

6/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

6/21 Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

6/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

6/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

6/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

7/1 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/2 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

7/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) #

7/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

7/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled)

7/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #

7/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #

7/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #

7/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

8/9 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

8/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~

8/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/16 – Sun. Sep. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA



* supporting Harry Styles

% support from Indigo De Souza

# support from The Weather Station

~ support from Hurray For The Riff Raff