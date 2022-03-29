Foo Fighters Cancel Tour After Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 12:13 PM

Following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday, the band has officially cancelled the remainder of their tour. They confirmed the cancellation through a press release.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died over the weekend at 50-years-old. He was found lifeless in a hotel room in Bogotá Colombia just hours before the band was scheduled to perform at Estéreo. A candlelight vigil was held on stage in honor of the late drummer. Having joined the band three years after its founding, Hawkins had been involved with the Foo Fighters for 25 years.

The band announced his death through a Twitter post.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz