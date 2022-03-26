Taylor Hawkins’ Toxicology Test Reveals Drug Presence At Time Of Death

Home News Skyy Rincon March 26th, 2022 - 9:49 PM

According to Consequence, Colombia’s National Institute Of Forensic Medicine as well as the attorney general’s office are currently leading an investigation into the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. A toxicology test conducted found that there were drugs present in his body at the time of his death.

A statement released by the attorney general said that the test indicated the presence of several drugs including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and marijuana. The investigation continues with the goal of determining the precise cause of death.

#ATTENTION: Official statement from the Colombian Attorney General’s Office regarding the death of foreign citizen Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/KnjOSOE8g2 — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

News outlets from Colombia have reported that Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá hours before Foo Fighters were scheduled to hit the stage for the Estéreo Picnic Festival. Bogotá’s emergency center said that they had received a report regarding a guest at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel who was experiencing “chest pain.” After dispatching an ambulance, health workers had attempted to revive Hawkins but had not been able to do so successfully.

Many musicians have come forward to honor Hawkins and pay their respects. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy, Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Queen’s Brian May are just a few of the celebrities who have offered condolences to his family, friends and band.

Hawkins had lent his musical talent to many bands over the years including his own titular band Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and more recently NHC which he founded alongside Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year alongside his fellow Foo Fighter bandmates.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz