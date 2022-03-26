mxdwn Music

Tom Morello, Lzzy Hale, Ozzy Osbourne And More React To Taylor Hawkins’ Passing

March 26th, 2022 - 12:47 PM

With heavy hearts, the Foo Fighters announce their drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, and according to mxdwn, died just hours before their headlining set at Festival Esterio in Bogota, Colombia. Those of the rock community, like Tom Morello, Lzzy Hale, Ozzy Osbourne and more react to the sad news.

The announcement was made Friday and it reads:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes have been rushing in via social media with praises of his talent and compliments on his demeanor and personality. According to Consequence Sound, among the other musicians who have paid tribute to Hawkins since the news of his passing are Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, KISS’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Ringo Starr, and more. This tragedy probably hit Hawkins’ fellow NHC band members hard as the group had just released their EP Intakes & Outakes last month.

A cause of death has not yet been released but Associated press reports health workers tried to revive him with no success. We’ve gathered tributes from the iconic musicians below.

 

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

