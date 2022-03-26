Tom Morello, Lzzy Hale, Ozzy Osbourne And More React To Taylor Hawkins’ Passing

Home News Lauren Floyd March 26th, 2022 - 12:47 PM

With heavy hearts, the Foo Fighters announce their drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, and according to mxdwn, died just hours before their headlining set at Festival Esterio in Bogota, Colombia. Those of the rock community, like Tom Morello, Lzzy Hale, Ozzy Osbourne and more react to the sad news.

The announcement was made Friday and it reads:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes have been rushing in via social media with praises of his talent and compliments on his demeanor and personality. According to Consequence Sound, among the other musicians who have paid tribute to Hawkins since the news of his passing are Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, KISS’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Ringo Starr, and more. This tragedy probably hit Hawkins’ fellow NHC band members hard as the group had just released their EP Intakes & Outakes last month.

A cause of death has not yet been released but Associated press reports health workers tried to revive him with no success. We’ve gathered tributes from the iconic musicians below.

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn’t know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

My heart is broken. This is devastating. Our love goes out to the Foos and their families https://t.co/O3FP7BfnkJ — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) March 26, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Cooper (@alicecooper)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midlake (@midlakeband)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz