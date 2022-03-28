Perry Farrell Shares Heartfelt Taylor Hawkins Tribute Video Including Last Received Audio Message

Home News Lauren Floyd March 28th, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell posted a heart-tugging video tribute to his late “best friend” and Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Farrell performed with Foo Fighters at their final show with Hawkins in Argentina on March 20th where a rendition of the Jane’s Addiction classic “Mountain Song” wow’d the crowd, according to mxdwn.

In his video tribute via Instagram, Perry, appearing to be alone in the shot, shares the bond he and Hawkins have saying:

“Taylor Hawkins died yesterday. He was my best friend. Beloved in my home by my wife, my children, even my dogs. Whenever Taylor came over, we would make music in the den. [Our dog] Cloud would always go and sit right by him. He was one of the most passionate drummers I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. When I think of him, I sum it up with one word: Velocity. He had the gift to maintain a confident, striking and stroking velocity on drums.

There’s a large part of my heart that I had reserved for him. I accepted him into my heart when we became friends because he was such a pure guy. So pure of heart. I would receive texts from Taylor. They were always bits and pieces of songs he was writing or looking to write or wanted me to listen to. I got music tidbits as much as I got ‘I love yous.’

We would always start with a song. There was always a song. ‘Do you listen to Yes? You know, that guy kinda sounds like you!’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, I like Yes.’ He was just obsessed with music and great song. My passion for music, that was our common ground. Our friendship was based around that. Then we got to know each other.

He would tell me stories of going to Jane’s shows back in the ’80s. Shows that were pretty underground. So, although I didn’t make his acquaintance back then, we shared a history. It was almost like the rights of passage. We were young men, and we were trying to be great musicians.

Little did he know through this one fatal night, he would cement himself in the legends of music for all time, and that’s what I think he deserves. The only sense that I can make of the tragedy is to know that Taylor’s now in heaven. He can hear us. What I’m going to do this day forward is to try to make music that I think Taylor would really love.”

Hawkins passed March 25th. According to mxwdn, officials later confirmed Hawkins’ had several drugs in his system at the time of his death. To view the entire tribute, see the Instagram video below.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford