Portrayal of Guilt And Yautja Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

American hardcore punk band Portrayal of Guilt have announced their upcoming 2022 tour dates for this spring. They will be traveling alongside Yautja.

The tour will begin May 14 in Austin and conclude May 31 in Memphis. They will travel through Dallas, Kansas City, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Morgantown, Richmond and Asheville. Yautja will not be performing at the last show in Memphis.

Portrayal of Guilt previously released their new track, “Chamber of Misery Pt. III,” last December, while their third album, Christfucker, was unveiled just one month prior.

Before the release of their album, Portrayal of Guilt went on another tour, during October and November of 2021. Meanwhile, Yautja was also featured on tour alongside Inter Arma in mid-August of 2021. The two bands travelled from Cleveland on December 2 to Memphis on December 12. While Inter Arma toured in support of their April 2019 album Sulphur English, Yautja supported The Lurch, which was released in May 2021.

Yautja will also perform at the Maryland Deathfest in May 2022, alongside Carcass, Blood Bath, Vio-Lence and Obituary. Portrayal of Guilt will also perform at the Oblivion Access Festival in Austin, Texas alongside Converge, The Locust, Converge, Anika, A Place To Bury Strangers, Liturgy and more.

Portrayal of Guilt and Yautja Summer 2022 Tour Dates

05/14 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Festival

05/15 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks (Matinee)

05/16 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar

05/17 Des Moines, IA – Xbk

05/18 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

05/19 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

05/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

05/21 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

05/22 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/23 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz Pdb

05/24 Boston, MA – The Rockwell

05/25 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

05/27 Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street

05/28 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

05/29 Asheville, NC – The Odditorium

05/31 Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone (no Yautja)