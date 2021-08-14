Inter Arma and Yautja Announce Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 14th, 2021 - 3:33 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

American metal bands, Inter Arma and Yautja, recently announced tour dates for their East Coast shows in December 2021. The two bands will also be joined by rock band Eye Flys and death metal band Yashira.

The first show is set for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 1 but will not feature Yautja or Yashira. The bands are also set to play two shows in Ohio, two shows in North Carolina, two shows in Tennessee and one show each for Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, and Virginia. Tickets for the shows went on sale August 13.

The bands are touring in support of their latest album releases including Inter Arma’s Sulphur English which was released in April 2019 and Yautja’s The Lurch which was recently released in May 2021.

Yautja is also scheduled to perform at the Maryland Deathfest in May 2022 amongst other bands like Carcass, Blood Bath, Vio-Lence and Obituary. The festival will take place in Baltimore from May 26 to 29 and will be performed on four different stages.

Earlier this year, Inter Arma also announced that they would be touring with fellow death metal band Artificial Brain in an exclusive East Coast mini-tour which consists of one show each in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The Virginia-based band consists of vocalist Mike Paparo, drummer T.J Childers, guitarists Steven Russell and Trey Dalton, and bassist Andrew LaCour. The band also released an EP entitled Garbers Days Revisited in 2020 which included metal covers of hits like “Purple Rain” from Prince and “March of the Pigs” from Nine Inch Nails.

Tour Dates:

12/1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)

12/2 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/3 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

12/4 Chicago, IL @ Reggies #

12/5 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

12/6 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

12/7 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

12/8 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

12/9 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

12/10 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony

12/12 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

