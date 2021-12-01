Portrayal Of Guilt Share Dynamic New Track “Chamber Of Misery Pt. III”

Home News Aly Rowell December 1st, 2021 - 6:42 PM

Metal band Portrayal of Guild have a new single out. “Chamber Of Misery Pt.III” released today on Soundcloud through Decibel. The track followed a pair of records out this year, “We Are Always Alone” and November’s “Christfucker”. The song is so quintessentially screamo – sweeping, over-drive-y power chords and low register vocals. “Embracing the pain inside /Bringing my human form alive /What else do you want from me? /What else could you possibly use me for?” The darkness is palpable with the track.

Portrayal of Guild has always prided itself on this dark sound, including their lyrics. Formed and based in Austin, TX, lead singer Matt King is going for this vibe, but he doesn’t consider himself a moody person. In an interview with Revolver, he says, “I don’t really leave my room ever. I’m in my room right now. I’m usually just in my room sitting on the computer listening to music and stuff. I definitely just sit in bed all day, but I don’t even know if you can call that depression.” He continued to talk about how the current political climate bled into his music: “And the feeling of just essentially being helpless … just alone, most of all, is something I would relate the album to. But I can’t say I’m just a ‘sad’ guy. Cause I don’t talk to anyone on purpose. I would just prefer to be alone than with anyone else.”

For all the somber subject-matter in their music, Portrayal of Guilt seems to have found a silver-lining with their audience. The band is a critical favorite, and looks to stay that way for years to come.