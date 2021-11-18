Oblivion Access Festival Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Anika, Converge, Portrayal Of Guilt And More

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 5:53 PM

Tickets are about to go on sale for the Oblivion Access Festival in Austin, Texas, and their exciting lineup was just announced. According to The PRP, Carcass, The Locust, Converge, Anika, Portrayal of Guilt, A Place To Bury Strangers, Liturgy, Show Me The Body and more will all be featured at the festival. The shows will take place across several venues, including Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracuda), Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas and Central Presbyterian Church.

Earlier this month, Converge released “Coil” from their upcoming album Bloodmoon: I, which is coming out this Friday. The collaborative album will feature artists such as Stephen Brodsky and Chelsea Wolfe, both of whom worked with the band on the haunting title track.

Carcass has been sharing new music recently as well, releasing Torn Arteries in October and an animated music video for “Dance of Ixtab” in August. Anika likewise released an album in the latter half of the year, sharing Change in August, an album that Drew Pitt described as a “funky journey through a wealth of tones and thoughts.”

Fans looking forward to seeing these groups can purchase tickets starting tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 AM PDT. A second wave of artists is expected to be released in early 2022.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin