Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album For November 2021 Release, Share Wicked New Song “Possession” and Fall Tour Dates

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 1st, 2021 - 8:15 PM

Portrayal of Guilt has signed with RFC and will release their new album Christfucker on November 5th. They have also released a new single called “Possession” and will soon be going on tour.

The tour will start on October 14th in Baton Rouge, LA at Mid City Ballroom and end November 19th in Dallas, TX at Double Wide. Tickets are now on sale and follow the proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Christfucker was made with filling the audience with a sense of dread and overwhelming darkness that engulfs the world. The whole purpose of Christfucker is to plunge headfirst into a work that is completely unsettling. Mark King, drummer James Beveridge and bassist Alex Stanfield created howling soundscapes that are unrelenting and doesn’t let up for any of the tracks.

Mark King guitarist/vocalist of Portrayal of Guilt said, “We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie. We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”

US Tour

10/14 – Baton Rouge, LA – Mid City Ballroom

10/15 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s #

10/16 – Memphis, TN – B-Side #

10/17 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

10/18 – Asheville, NC – Static Age Records

10/19 – Richmond, VA – The Camel !

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus ~

10/21 – Boston, MA – Cambridge Elks Lodge ~

10/22 – Berlin, CT – Berlin VFW ~

10/23 – Washington, D.C. – DC9 ~

10/24 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook ~

10/25 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

10/26 – Atlanta, GA – 529 ~

10/27 – Birmingham, AL – Seasick Records ~

10/28 – Houston, TX – Red Dwarf ~

10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Events Center *

10/30 – Austin, TX – Elysium (Levitation) ~

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister ~

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar ~

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon ~

11/03 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop ~

11/04 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ~

11/05 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project ~

11/06 – Boise, ID – Neurolux ~

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court ~

11/08 – Denver, CO – HQ ~

11/09 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown ^

11/10 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle ~

11/11 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class ~

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA ~

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project %

11/16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups %

11/17 – St Louis, MO – The Sinkhole ^

11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street #

11/19 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide #