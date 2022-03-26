Amon Tobin’s Two Fingers Join Muadeep On Catchy New Single “Blood Moon”

Home News Roy Lott March 26th, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Amon Tobin’s Two Fingers and Muadeep have released their latest collaboration “Blood Moon.” The song is an eclectic and catchy electronic tune with harmonized strings, soft drums and psychedelic-like production. Check it out below.

“A song that makes its way through analog basslines and heavy beats and, like a prophecy through the blood moon, announces doom and renewal at the same time. Massive, dirty and raw,” wrote Muadeep in a press release.

Tobin also commented on the song, saying “What’s the matter? You don’t like dog anymore? Been a Muadeep fan for ages. Can’t wait for these tunes we’ve been making to drop.”

This is the first release from Tobin’s Two Fingers since “Seesayer,” which was released last year. The song is featured on his top-charting album Fight! Fight! Fight! that was released in 2020. “Two fingers is my release valve for beats that come out like tourettes whether I like it or not,” Tobin said in a press release. “Seesayer makes me impatient to play out again the way the Fight! Fight! Fight! album did.”

That same year, he also released the song “Slip One” as Two Fingers and his other moniker Only Child Tyrant, blending both electronic worlds into one.

As for himself, he released the song “Phaedra” from his album How Do You Live which was released in September of last year. “Phaedra” is described as “a physical model of a saxophone.” It also features the previously released track “Rise to Ashes.”