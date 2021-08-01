Amon Tobin Announces New Album How Do You Live for September 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 1:55 AM

Electronic music producer Amon Tobin is releasing another studio album How Do You Live, which will come out via the producer’s Nomark label on September 24. As of press time a single has not been announced for the upcoming project, which will follow Tobin’s dual 2019 studio albums Fear In A Handful of Dust and Long Stories.

Fear In a Handful of Dust saw the producer mxi his electronic sound with acoustic recordings, which created a surprisingly accessible sound despite its unorthodox style. Long Stories took a melodic approach to its songwriting, and was recorded using a broken Omnichord.

“Fear in a Handful of Dust is synth experimentalism and geeky audio manipulation at its best,” mxdwn reviewer Joseph Shigematsu explained. “It is uncommon for modular synths and fuzzy instruments to feel so emotionally complex and relatable. And while Tobin could have added more human voices to aid his cold electronics, leaving them out in many instances challenges the listener, allowing us to see what Tobin can say with his wonderfully odd style of synthetic alchemy.”

During the past year Amon Tobin has been focusing on numerous sounds, blending the club style of his Two Fingers monicker with his experimental rock project Only Child Tyrant on “Slip One” last fall. Earlier this year he announced yet another project called Stone Giants and announced plans to release two studio albums again in 2021,

How Do You Live tracklist

1. How Do You Live

2. Rise To Ashes

3. Sweet Inertia (feat. Figueroa)

4. Phaedra

5. In A Valley Stood The Sun

6. This Living Hand

7. Button Down Fashion Bow

8. Now Future

9. Black As The Sun

10. All Things Burn