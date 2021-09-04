Amon Tobin Releases Dark New Song “Phaedra”

Home News Casey Melnick September 4th, 2021 - 3:28 PM

Brazilian electronic musician and composer Amon Tobin has released a new single from his forthcoming album How Do You Live. Entitled “Phaedra,” this experimental instrumental track is a textually rich journey that incorporates harmonics and powerful strings.

Described as “a physical model of a saxophone” by the artist himself, “Phaedra” is quintessential Tobin. Clocking in at three and a half minutes, the track is skillfully produced and mixed. Each instrument in the mix is crisp and clear. Evocative and moody, this song pairs a waltz-like groove with sustained strings that almost seem to be weeping. Tobin, who’s music has been in several major motion pictures, clearly channeled his Brazilian roots in this atmospheric track. “Phaedra” has a satisfying rhythm that begs the listener to be lulled into a comforting trance.

How Do You Live will be the artist’s first new album since he launched his Nomark Records label with Fear in A Handful of Dust and its sister album, Long Stories, in 2019. According to Tobin, the new album will be focusing on a much larger sound compared to its more personal predecessors.

“If Fear In a Handful of Dust and Long Stories were intimate and close, like a microscope. This one is like a telescope,” says the musician about his upcoming album.

How Do You Live will come out via the producer’s Nomark label on September 24th.

Tobin has been active in the music industry since 1995. In addition to major motion films and series, the producer has also had his work featured in video games. Tobin is best known for his audio manipulation techniques as well as his unique methodology in sound design and music production.

Tobin has had a productive 2021. In March, Tobin released a track under the banner of his Two Fingers moniker called “Seesayer.” This electronic song features shooting synthesizer waves and rigid drum machine fills. In July, the experimental artist released West Coast Love Stories, which features the single “Metropole.”