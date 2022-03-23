Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Sometimes, Forever For June 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Shotgun”

Home News Abigail Lee March 23rd, 2022 - 9:55 PM

Fans can look forward to Soccer Mommy’s upcoming album Sometimes, Forever release on June 24, 2022. In the meantime, Sophie Allison (whose stage name is Soccer Mommy) has also made the first single and music video “Shotgun” available.

Watch the new video here:

The full-length album will be Allison’s third, its release date just two years after her success with 2020’s color theory. Daniel Lopatin, or Oneohtrix Point Never, is producing Allison’s Sometimes, Forever, his latest project since his work with The Weeknd on Dawn FM.

At the start of the “Shotgun” video, Allison sets the scene in what appears to be a high school bedroom, made complete by a twin bed, posters to individualize the place and a dresser that drools clothes. This makes sense when understood in tandem with her explanation of the song’s meaning: “‘Shotgun is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

It’s a young, almost obsessive love she sings about, her voice cocooned by “dreamy guitars.” Allison describes the sensation: “So whenever you want me I’ll be around/I’m a bullet in a shotgun waiting to sound.” She repeats these lines in the chorus, emphasizing her consent to being in a relationship where she is always available to her partner.

Optimistically, she insists they need very little to be happy together: “Cold beer and ice cream is all we keep/The only things we really need.”

Towards the end of the song, in the bridge, Allison returns to the idea of “losing yourself in love: “Look at your blue eyes like the stars/Stuck in the headlights of a car/You know I’ll take you as you are/As long as you do me/Just let me lay here in your arms.”

She begins to conclude the song by comparing her partner’s eyes to the stars, something magnificent and beautiful but far out of reach.

Sometimes, Forever Tracklist

01 Bones

02 With U

03 Unholy Affliction

04 Shotgun

05 newdemo

06 Darkness Forever

07 Don’t Ask Me

08 Fire in the Driveway

09 Following Eyes

10 Feel It All The Time

11 Still

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer