Mission Creek Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, Squirrel Flower and More

Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 5:02 PM

Indie rock fans can look forward to the Mission Creek Festival, which just announced an impressive lineup. According to Pitchfork, the Iowa City festival will take place from April 7-9, 2022, and feature Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, Arooj Aftab, Ohmme and more.

Soccer Mommy was part of another music festival earlier this year, the All Things Go Music Festival in Maryland. Right before this festival, the artist shared a whimsical video for “rom com 2004” and the electro-pop version “rom com 2021” with Kero Kero Bonito. The former was soft and dreamlike, whereas the electronic remix “contains elements of hyperpop that make it more fitting for a video game than a movie.”

Beach Bunny captured hearts with their 2020 album Honeymoon, and have since been performing, including a recent show at Mohawk Austin. About a year ago, the band shared a music video for “Blame Game.”

Squirrel Flower will likely perform pieces of her new music, such as “ruby at dawn” and a cover of Bjork’s “unravel.” The former will be featured on her upcoming album Planet, which is scheduled to come out on Jan. 28. This album follows her 2020 I Was Born Swimming, and is expected to follow similar coming-of-age themes.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer