Soccer Mommy Shares Music Video for Whimsical New Single “Rom Com 2004”

Roy Lott July 15th, 2021 - 8:24 PM

Sophie Allen, aka Soccer Mommy, has released her latest single entitled “rom com 2004” along with its accompanying visual. Much like the song title, the song itself mostly sounds as if it were in a 2004 romantic comedy; a catchy pop acoustic feel-good tune with some dark elements. It is produced by 5x Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter BJ Burton who has worked with Charli XCX, Bon Iver and Chance The Rapper.

It’s visual seems to reference the style of Nintendo video games, showing an animated Allison strolling around town while some scenes glitch that match with the darker elements of the song. Check it out below.

“Rom com 2004” is the first release of new material from the singer and follows her high fidelity ranked album color theory, released early last year. She will also be heading out on the road this fall in support of the album including a set at the All Things Go Festival alongside St. Vincent, HAIM and Charli XCX in October. Allison then contributed to the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which also included HEALTH, Denzel Curry, Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra and IDLES.