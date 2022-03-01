Day In Day Out Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, The National And More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 6:53 PM

The Seattle Day In • Day Out Festival lineup was announced today, and will feature artists like the National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco, Japanese Breakfast and more. Tickets will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 festival takes place over three days, from August 12 through August 14, at the Fisher Green Pavilion in Seattle. Among the aforementioned artists, the festival will include Soccer Mommy, Turnstile, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Cherry Glazerr, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Sampa The Great, and La Luz.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer