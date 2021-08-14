Carcass Shares Animated Video for Rock-Infused New Song “Dance of Ixtab”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 14th, 2021 - 1:50 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, British death metal band, Carcass, have released a new song from their upcoming album Torn Arteries which is slated for release later this year on September 17, 2021. The album was originally scheduled to release last September but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song, entitled “Dance of Ixtab,” explores a hard rock sound which is different from the band’s previous discography.

“There was no way on earth we were going to make a similar album to the previous one,” Guitarist Bill Steer said recently in an interview with Rolling Stone, “To me, ideally, I wanted every track to have something in it that hadn’t been heard in a Carcass song before.”

Frontman Jeff Walker also commented on the album’s sound, deeming it “dad rock,” noting the band’s shift in sound.

The music video is entirely animated within a graphic novel style and explores a macabre, dark story as Walker’s vocals set the tone. The chaotic environment of the video matches the nature of the song with its heavy metal undertones. The video follows mysterious characters in a volatile landscape, the colors are dark and the visuals are grim.

This is the band’s first release in 8 years with their last album, Surgical Steel, being released in 2013. Carcass debuted their first album, Reek of Putrefaction, in 1988. The band continued to produce albums until their dismantling in 1996. However, the group eventually reunited in 2007 with Steer and Walker remaining as the founding members of Carcass.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat